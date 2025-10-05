Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1355 (October 5, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1355 for October 5, 2025.
Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day
To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are:
- Involves digits 2, 7, 10, 4, “*”, and “-“.
If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.
Today’s Nerdle #1355 Answer October 5, 2025
Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.
The answer to the Nerdle #1355 of October 5 is:
- 2*7-10=4
That Nerdle was a good one. The equation, with its clever combination of two different operations, required focused logical deduction to piece together. I’d rate it a solid 4.5 out of 5.
Yesterday’s Nerdle #1354 Answer October 4, 2025
The answer to yesterday’s Nerdles is