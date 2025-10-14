Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1364 (October 14, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1364 for October 14, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 100, 8, 92, and “+”.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1364 Answer October 14, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1364 of October 14 is: 8+92=100

That Nerdle was very straightforward today. The use of a simple addition to get a clean, three-digit result like 100 makes it a pure placement and number-finding challenge without any complex order of operations to worry about. It’s a quick, easy win. I’d rate it a relatively easy 3.5 out of 5.

