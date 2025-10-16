Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1366 (October 16, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1366 for October 16, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 8, 224, 28, and “*”.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1366 Answer October 16, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1366 of October 16 is: 8 * 28 = 224.

That Nerdle was a straightforward but rewarding multiplication puzzle. The arrangement of a single-digit multiplier times a two-digit number leading to a three-digit result is a classic, satisfying format. It required good number sense to narrow down the possible digits for the multiplier and the result’s final position, proving to be a great test of mental arithmetic and digit placement. I’d rate it a solid 3.5 out of 5.

