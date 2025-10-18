Home » Puzzles » Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1368 (October 18, 2025)

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1368 (October 18, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1368 for October 18, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are:
  • Involves digits 6, 30, 4, 6, “*”, and “+”.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1368 Answer October 18, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1368 of October 18 is:
  • 4*6+6=30
That Nerdle was a nice, balanced puzzle today. The use of multiplication followed by addition is a classic combination that requires you to manage a two-step operation to arrive at the final result. It’s a solid test of order of operations and logical number placement, but the result wasn’t overly challenging to find. I’d rate it a solid 3 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Nerdle #1367 Answer October 17, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Nerdles is 22/2-8=3

How to Play Nerdle (Classic Mode)

Nerdle is a mathematical guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden calculation.

  • The Goal: You need to guess an 8-character mathematical equation (e.g., 2*2*3=12).
  • Valid Guesses: Your guess must always be a mathematically correct equation. It must include one equals sign (=), and only a single number (not another calculation) should be to the right of the equals sign. Remember, the standard order of operations (multiplication and division before addition and subtraction) applies!
  • Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you:
    • Green: The digit or operator is correct and in the correct position.
    • Purple: The digit or operator is correct but in the wrong position.
    • Black: The digit or operator is not in the solution at all.
  • Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily mathematical challenge!

