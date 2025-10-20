Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1370 (October 20, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1370 for October 20, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 4, 240, 60, and “*”.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1370 Answer October 20, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1370 of October 20 is: 60*4=240

That Nerdle was a clean and quick multiplication solve today. The structure—multiplying a two-digit number by a single digit to get a large, three-digit result straightforward. The challenge was purely about efficiently ruling out the digits and nailing down the positions, as there was no complex order of operations to manage. A solid, easy-to-medium puzzle. I’d rate it a 3 out of 5.

