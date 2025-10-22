Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1372 (October 22, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1372 for October 22, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 46, 86, 40, and “-“.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1372 Answer October 22, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1372 of October 22 is: 86-46=40

That Nerdle was an excellent, quick puzzle that hinges on a single concept: the order of operations. Placing the division and subtraction operators in that sequence is clever, as the solution relies entirely on correctly performing the division before the subtraction. It’s a great little brain-teaser that makes you check your work to ensure the a – (b/c)=d structure is correct. I’d rate it a fun and challenging 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Nerdle #1371 Answer October 21, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Nerdles is