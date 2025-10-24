Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1374 (October 24, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1374 for October 24, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 51, 102, 2, and “/”.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1374 Answer October 24, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1374 of October 24 is: 102/2=51

That Nerdle was a simple and quick solve today. The use of multiplication followed by subtraction is a classic pattern, but with such small numbers and a very small final result, the equation was relatively easy to deduce. It’s a good test of order of operations and getting the digit placement right, but not overly challenging. I’d rate it a gentle 4 out of 5.

