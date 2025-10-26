Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1376 (October 26, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1376 for October 26, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 3, 24, 3, 7, “*”, and “-“.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1376 Answer October 26, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1376 of October 26 is: 24-7*3=3

The equation a – b x c = d is inherently tricky because it relies heavily on the order of operations (multiplication must be done first) to get the correct result. The fact that the numbers are all small and the final answer is a small single digit (3) means you have to find two numbers that almost perfectly subtract after the multiplication is done. This requires precise deduction and number manipulation. I’d rate it a demanding 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Nerdle #1375 Answer October 25, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Nerdles is