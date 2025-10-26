Home » Puzzles » Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1376 (October 26, 2025)

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1376 (October 26, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1376 for October 26, 2025.

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1376 (October 26, 2025)

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are:
  • Involves digits 3, 24, 3, 7, “*”, and “-“.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1376 Answer October 26, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1376 of October 26 is:
  • 24-7*3=3
The answer to the Nerdle #1376 of October 26 is:

The equation a – b x c = d is inherently tricky because it relies heavily on the order of operations (multiplication must be done first) to get the correct result. The fact that the numbers are all small and the final answer is a small single digit (3) means you have to find two numbers that almost perfectly subtract after the multiplication is done. This requires precise deduction and number manipulation. I’d rate it a demanding 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Nerdle #1375 Answer October 25, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Nerdles is 41-28 = 13

How to Play Nerdle (Classic Mode)

Nerdle is a mathematical guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden calculation.

  • The Goal: You need to guess an 8-character mathematical equation (e.g., 2*2*3=12).
  • Valid Guesses: Your guess must always be a mathematically correct equation. It must include one equals sign (=), and only a single number (not another calculation) should be to the right of the equals sign. Remember, the standard order of operations (multiplication and division before addition and subtraction) applies!
  • Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you:
    • Green: The digit or operator is correct and in the correct position.
    • Purple: The digit or operator is correct but in the wrong position.
    • Black: The digit or operator is not in the solution at all.
  • Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily mathematical challenge!

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Today’s Hurdle #1394 Answer – October 26, 2025

“THE FASHION BOUTIQUE…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 26, 2025)

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – October 26, 2025

“Rubber ducky’s habitat” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October...

“Expect seat diagonal…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October...

Golden Wedding Anniversary – Crossword Clue Answers

Gossip – Crossword Clue Answers

Bully – Crossword Clue Answers

Funeral Song – Crossword Clue Answers

Mythical troll – Crossword Clue Answers