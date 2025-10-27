Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1377 (October 27, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1377 for October 27, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 86, 9, 5, 9, “*”, and “+”.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1377 Answer October 27, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1377 of October 27 is: 9*9+5=86

That Nerdle was a straightforward yet satisfying challenge today. The use of multiplication followed by addition is a classic combination that reinforces the order of operations. The puzzle requires you to efficiently deduce the large starting digits and then fine-tune the final addition to hit the high two-digit result. It’s a clean, logical solve without any major tricks. I’d rate it a solid 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Nerdle #1376 Answer October 26, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Nerdles is