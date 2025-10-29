Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1379 (October 29, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1379 for October 29, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 7, 60, 6, 3, “/”, and “-“.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1379 Answer October 29, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1379 of October 29 is: 60/6-3=7

That Nerdle was a very nice test of foundational skills today. The sequence of division followed by subtraction forces you to correctly apply the order of operations to balance the equation. The initial division creates a simple intermediate number, which you then have to subtract from to land on the small single-digit result. It was a well-paced challenge that rewarded careful deduction. I’d rate it a solid 3.5 out of 5.

