Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1381 (October 31, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1381 for October 31, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 23, 67, 44, and “-“.

Today’s Nerdle #1381 Answer October 31, 2025

The answer to the Nerdle #1381 of October 31 is: 67-44 = 23

That Nerdle was a simple and quick subtraction. The structure of a two-digit number minus another two-digit number to get a two-digit result is very straightforward, focusing mostly on digit placement rather than complex arithmetic or order of operations. It was a nice, relaxing puzzle. I’d rate it an easy 3.5 out of 5.

