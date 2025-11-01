Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1382 (November 1, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1382 for November 1, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 12, 8, 9, 6, “/”, and “*”.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1382 Answer November 1, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1382 of November 1 is: 8/6*9=12

That Nerdle was a very tricky and unusual challenge! The sequence of division followed by multiplication is a great test of the order of operations, as you work from left to right. However, the true difficulty here lies in the fact that the initial division $8 \div 6$ results in a non-integer (a repeating decimal), meaning the puzzle requires a keen awareness of how floating-point numbers work or, more simply, that you were able to spot the correct digits that allowed the final integer result. It was an abstract, clever, and demanding solve. I’d rate it a tough 4.5 out of 5.

