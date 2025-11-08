Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1389 (November 8, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1389 for November 8, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 2, 9, 4, 72, “*”, and “*”.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1389 Answer November 8, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1389 of November 8 is: 9*2*4=72

The use of three numbers being multiplied together (a X b X c) is a less common and more difficult structure than usual, requiring the solver to think about the factors in a different way. Since the order of operations is strictly left-to-right for multiplication, the main challenge was piecing together three single-digit numbers to cleanly arrive at the large two-digit result. It demanded focused deduction to identify the correct number triplet. I’d rate it a strong 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Nerdle #1388 Answer November 7, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Nerdles is