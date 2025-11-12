Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1393 (November 12, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1393 for November 12, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 2, 24, 6, 8, “/”, and “*”.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1393 Answer November 12, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1393 of November 12 is: 24/8*2=6

That Nerdle was a tricky, satisfying puzzle. The use of division and multiplication in close proximity, forcing you to adhere strictly to the order of operations and work from left to right, created a clever structural challenge. Balancing the two-step calculation to land on a clean, single-digit result required focused logical deduction. It was a well-designed puzzle. I’d rate it a solid 3.5 out of 5.

