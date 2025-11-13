Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1394 (November 13, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1394 for November 13, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 57, 26, 31, and “+”.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1394 Answer November 13, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1394 of November 13 is: 26+31=57

That Nerdle was a very simple and quick solve today. The use of basic addition between two two-digit numbers to get a two-digit result meant the challenge was purely about digit placement and finding the numbers, with no tricky order of operations to slow things down. A gentle puzzle. I’d rate it an easy 3 out of 5.

