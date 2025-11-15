Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1396 (November 15, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1396 for November 15, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 27, 162, 6, and “/”.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1396 Answer November 15, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1396 of November 15 is: 162/27=6

This Nerdle was an absolute monster today. The structure of the equation, involving large numbers and a tricky division operation, put serious pressure on the logical deduction. A challenging solve, earning a clear 4.5 out of 5.

