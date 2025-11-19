Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1400 (November 19, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1400 for November 19, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 36, 79, 43, and “-“.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1400 Answer November 19, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1400 of November 19 is: 79-43=36

That Nerdle was a straightforward subtraction puzzle. It featured a simple, single-operation structure, making the challenge entirely about efficiently placing the digits and finding the correct two two-digit numbers to achieve the final two-digit result. It was a quick and gentle solve, lacking the complexity of managing multiple operators. I’d rate it an easy 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Nerdle #1399 Answer November 18, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Nerdles is