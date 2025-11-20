Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1401 (November 20, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1401 for November 20, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 15, 9, 9, 3, “+”, and “-“.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1401 Answer November 20, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1401 of November 20 is: 3-9+15=9

That Nerdle was a tricky, logical challenge today. The combination of subtraction and addition in sequence is straightforward, but starting with a small number and immediately subtracting a larger one requires you to correctly handle the resulting negative intermediate value before the final addition. This demands careful left-to-right arithmetic and a strong focus on number manipulation to land precisely on the single-digit answer. It was a deceptive puzzle that punishes carelessness. I’d rate it a solid 4 out of 5.

