Home » Puzzles » Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1401 (November 20, 2025)

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1401 (November 20, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1401 for November 20, 2025.

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1401 (November 20, 2025)

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are:
  • Involves digits 15, 9, 9, 3, “+”, and “-“.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1401 Answer November 20, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1401 of November 20 is:
  • 3-9+15=9
The answer to the Nerdle #1401 of November 20 is:

That Nerdle was a tricky, logical challenge today. The combination of subtraction and addition in sequence is straightforward, but starting with a small number and immediately subtracting a larger one requires you to correctly handle the resulting negative intermediate value before the final addition. This demands careful left-to-right arithmetic and a strong focus on number manipulation to land precisely on the single-digit answer. It was a deceptive puzzle that punishes carelessness. I’d rate it a solid 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Nerdle #1400 Answer November 19, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Nerdles is 79-43=36

How to Play Nerdle (Classic Mode)

Nerdle is a mathematical guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden calculation.

  • The Goal: You need to guess an 8-character mathematical equation (e.g., 2*2*3=12).
  • Valid Guesses: Your guess must always be a mathematically correct equation. It must include one equals sign (=), and only a single number (not another calculation) should be to the right of the equals sign. Remember, the standard order of operations (multiplication and division before addition and subtraction) applies!
  • Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you:
    • Green: The digit or operator is correct and in the correct position.
    • Purple: The digit or operator is correct but in the wrong position.
    • Black: The digit or operator is not in the solution at all.
  • Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily mathematical challenge!

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,330) Today Answers – November 20,...

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For November 20, 2025

All LinkedIn Games Answers for Today (November 20, 2025)

Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 20, 2025

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 20,...

“Face the Wrong Way” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November...

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 20, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 20, 2025

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 20,...

“BECAUSE ANGUS IS A BABY…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 20,...