Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1402 (November 21, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1402 for November 21, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 12, 9, 4, 3, “*”, and “/”.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1402 Answer November 21, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1402 of November 21 is: 3*12/4=9

That Nerdle was a tricky, satisfying puzzle today. The combination of multiplication immediately followed by division is a great test of the order of operations (working strictly left-to-right). Placing a two-digit number into the equation is a nice structural element that requires focused mental arithmetic to balance the calculation and land on the clean, single-digit result. It was a well-designed challenge that rewarded careful step-by-step logic. I’d rate it a solid 3.5 out of 5.

