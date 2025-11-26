Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1407 (November 26, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1406 for November 26, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 11, 5, 1, 5, “+”, and “+”.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1407 Answer November 26, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1407 of 5November 26 is: 5+5+1=11

That Nerdle was a very simple, straightforward addition puzzle. The use of three small single-digit numbers and two addition operators, resulting in a small two-digit answer, makes this a pure test of quick digit placement. There is no complexity from other operators or the order of operations. It was a very easy, gentle solve. I’d rate it an easy 3 out of 5.

