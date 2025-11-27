Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1408 (November 27, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1408 for November 27, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 26, 16, 42, and “+”.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1408 Answer November 27, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1408 of November 27 is: 16+26=42

That Nerdle was a simple and quick addition puzzle.

The structure, involving two two-digit numbers being added together to get a two-digit result, is very straightforward. The puzzle relied entirely on digit placement and finding the correct numbers, with no complex order of operations to make it challenging. It was a nice, gentle solve for the day. I’d rate it an easy 3.5 out of 5.

