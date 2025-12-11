Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1422 (December 11, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1422 for December 11, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 31, 17, 48, and “-“.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1422 Answer December 11, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1422 of December 11 is: 48-31=17

That Nerdle was a simple and quick subtraction puzzle.

The clean, single-operation structure with two two-digit numbers meant the challenge was purely about digit placement and finding the correct numbers, without any complex order of operations to manage. It was a nice, gentle solve. I’d rate it an easy 3 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Nerdle #1421 Answer December 10, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Nerdles is