Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1424 (December 13, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1424 for December 13, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 4, 10, 3, 9, “+”, and “-“.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1424 Answer December 13, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1424 of December 13 is: 4+9-10=3

That Nerdle was surprisingly clever for its compact size. The elegant balancing act of the numbers resulted in a final single-digit number, demanding that you use your known operands and digits with precision to make the equation come out exactly right. It wasn’t the most complex arithmetic, but it was a nice test of placement and number harmony. I’d rate it a solid 4 out of 5.

