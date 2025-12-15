Home » Puzzles » Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1426 (December 15, 2025)

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1426 (December 15, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1426 for December 15, 2025.

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1426 (December 15, 2025)

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are:
  • Involves digits 36, 2, 8, 9, “/”, and “*”.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1426 Answer December 15, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1426 of December 15 is:
  • 9/36*8=2
Today’s Nerdle #1426 Answer December 15, 2025

That Nerdle was a highly unusual and deceptive puzzle today. The key was the elegant and surprising way the early operations resolved into a fractional intermediate value. This value then had to be perfectly managed by the subsequent calculation to return a small, clean whole number. This demands that the solver think beyond standard whole-number arithmetic, rewarding a strong understanding of mathematical properties—a rare and challenging feature in these puzzles. I’d rate it a challenging 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Nerdle #1425 Answer December 14, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Nerdles is 16+32=48

How to Play Nerdle (Classic Mode)

Nerdle is a mathematical guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden calculation.

  • The Goal: You need to guess an 8-character mathematical equation (e.g., 2*2*3=12).
  • Valid Guesses: Your guess must always be a mathematically correct equation. It must include one equals sign (=), and only a single number (not another calculation) should be to the right of the equals sign. Remember, the standard order of operations (multiplication and division before addition and subtraction) applies!
  • Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you:
    • Green: The digit or operator is correct and in the correct position.
    • Purple: The digit or operator is correct but in the wrong position.
    • Black: The digit or operator is not in the solution at all.
  • Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily mathematical challenge!

