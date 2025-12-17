Home » Puzzles » Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1428 (December 17, 2025)

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1428 (December 17, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1428 for December 17, 2025.

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1429 (December 18, 2025)

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are:
  • Involves digits 6, 54, 9, 1, and “*”.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1428 Answer December 17, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1428 of December 17 is:
  • 1*9*6=54
Today’s Nerdle #1428 Answer December 17, 2025

The use of multiple operations of the same type means the equation flows naturally, but the challenge lies in the rapid scaling of the numbers. To reach a two-digit result, you have to carefully deduce which single digits combine to hit that specific target. It was a clean test of multiplication tables and efficient digit placement. I’d rate it a solid 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Nerdle #1427 Answer December 16, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Nerdles is 114/19=6

How to Play Nerdle (Classic Mode)

Nerdle is a mathematical guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden calculation.

  • The Goal: You need to guess an 8-character mathematical equation (e.g., 2*2*3=12).
  • Valid Guesses: Your guess must always be a mathematically correct equation. It must include one equals sign (=), and only a single number (not another calculation) should be to the right of the equals sign. Remember, the standard order of operations (multiplication and division before addition and subtraction) applies!
  • Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you:
    • Green: The digit or operator is correct and in the correct position.
    • Purple: The digit or operator is correct but in the wrong position.
    • Black: The digit or operator is not in the solution at all.
  • Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily mathematical challenge!

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Larynx – Crossword Clue Answers

Tiered Tower – Crossword Clue Answers

Doohickey – Crossword Clue Answers

Small Lump – Crossword Clue Answers

Field of Plants – Crossword Clue Answers

Unhappy Feeling – Crossword Clue Answers

Contexto #1188 Hints, Answer Today – December 19, 2025

Conexo Hints And Answers Today: December 19, 2025

NYT Connections #922 Hints, Answers Today – December 19, 2025

NYT Strands #656 Hints and Answers Today: December 19, 2025