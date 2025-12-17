Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1428 (December 17, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1428 for December 17, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 6, 54, 9, 1, and “*”.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1428 Answer December 17, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1428 of December 17 is: 1*9*6=54

The use of multiple operations of the same type means the equation flows naturally, but the challenge lies in the rapid scaling of the numbers. To reach a two-digit result, you have to carefully deduce which single digits combine to hit that specific target. It was a clean test of multiplication tables and efficient digit placement. I’d rate it a solid 3.5 out of 5.

