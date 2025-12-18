Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1429 (December 18, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1429 for December 18, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 4, 91, 9, 7, “/”, and “-“.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1429 Answer December 18, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1429 of December 18 is: 91/7-4=9

This Nerdle was a sharp and engaging exercise that required a high degree of precision and strong mental math. The core difficulty lies in the mental division of a larger number, which serves as a necessary foundation before handling the final adjustment to reach a single-digit result. This progression tests your ability to juggle multiple steps while maintaining a clear view of how the values will balance out, making it a rewarding experience for those who enjoy slightly more complex arithmetic. I’d rate it a solid 4 out of 5.

