Today’s NYT Connections #700 Hints, Answers – May 11, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections for May 11, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #700 Hints for May 11

Here are the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections:

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint: Words that describe happiness Green category hint: Avoiding someone Blue category hint: Things found in a video game Purple category hint: Words that end with Mother

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #700 Answer for May 11

In case, the hints don’t work, here are the solutions to resolve today’s NYT Connections:

Click here to reveal the solution to resolve today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Delight, Please, Suit, Tickle (Making someone happy) Green category: Dodge, Duck, Shake, Skirt (Evade synonyms) Blue category: Boss, Health, Level, Powerup (Video Game features) Purple category: Earth, Goose, May I, Superior (Words that end with Mother

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty while blue is complex being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle and there is a theme for each group although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group meaning you can have four incorrect guesses so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also if you guess it incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying it to the clipboard and paste it wherever you want.