Today’s NYT Connections #701 Hints for May 12, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy, as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections for May 12, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #701 Hints for May 12

Here are the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections:

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Places where you can find money

: Places where you can find money Green category hint : Shots in games that can rebound

: Shots in games that can rebound Blue category hint: Things that can be tracked by analytics

Things that can be tracked by analytics Purple category hint: Things you can do with your lips

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #701 Answer for May 12

In case, the hints don’t work, here are the solutions to resolve today’s NYT Connections:

Click here to reveal the solution to resolve today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: ATM, Cash Register, Tip Jar, Wallet (Place to store cash)

ATM, Cash Register, Tip Jar, Wallet (Place to store cash) Green category: Bank, Bounce, Carom, Ricochet (Shots in games that can bounce back)

Bank, Bounce, Carom, Ricochet (Shots in games that can bounce back) Blue category: Click. Hit, Page View, Visit (Components of a web page)

Click. Hit, Page View, Visit (Components of a web page) Purple category: Curl. Pucker, Purse, Smack (Emotions that can be expressed with your lips)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty while blue is complex being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle and there is a theme for each group although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group meaning you can have four incorrect guesses so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also if you guess it incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying it to the clipboard and paste it wherever you want.