Today’s NYT Connections #736 Hints, Answers – June 16, 2025

Abeer Chawake
Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy, as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #736 for June 16, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #736 Hints for June 16, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections:
  • Yellow category hint: Static objects with no expressions
  • Green category hint: Items that can be hung over a window or opening
  • Blue category hint: Items used to hold a drink
  • Purple category hint: Words that begin with transportation methods

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #736 Answer for June 16, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to resolve today’s NYT Connections:
  • Yellow Category: Blank, Flat, Inanimate, Wooden (Expressionless)
  • Green Category: Bracket, Curtain, Hook, Rod (Drapery Hanging Items)
  • Blue Category: Coaster, Garnish, Glass, Straw (What a drink is served with)
  • Purple Category: Busboy, Carbon, Shipshape, Trainee (Starting with methods of transportation)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.

