Today’s NYT Connections #780 Hints, Answers – July 30, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #780 for July 30, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #780 Hints for July 30, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : synonyms for instruct

: synonyms for instruct Green category hint : means of carrying something out

: means of carrying something out Blue category hint : words containing numerical prefixes

: words containing numerical prefixes Purple category hint: jumbled letters of musical instruments

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #780 Answer for July 30, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to resolve today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Coach, Direct, Guide, Train (Instruct)

Coach, Direct, Guide, Train (Instruct) Green Category : Instrument, Medium, Organ, Vehicle (Means)

: Instrument, Medium, Organ, Vehicle (Means) Blue Category: Dioxide, Monorail, Tetracycline, Triangle (Starting With Greek Numerical Prefixes)

Dioxide, Monorail, Tetracycline, Triangle (Starting With Greek Numerical Prefixes) Purple Category: Abut, Bulge, Groan, Voila (Anagrams Of Musical Instruments)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle was a good one, with a real brain-teaser! Yellow and Green were pretty quick to figure out; those words just seemed to click into place. Blue was also neat once I saw the pattern there. But Purple, oh, Purple! The words in that group looked totally random at first. It took me a while, and a lot of shuffling letters around in my head, but when I finally saw the trick, it was such a clever ‘aha!’ moment. This puzzle was a fantastic challenge, a solid 4.5 out of 5 for that tricky Purple group!

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next grou;p otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.