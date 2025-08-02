Today’s NYT Connections #784 Hints, Answers – August 3, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #784 for August 3, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #784 Hints for August 3, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : to imitate or reflect

: to imitate or reflect Green category hint : sports that are also other things

: sports that are also other things Blue category hint : a sudden, passing trend or obsession

: a sudden, passing trend or obsession Purple category hint: names of famous bands

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #784 Answer for August 3, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to resolve today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Copy, Echo, Mirror, Parrot (Emulate)

Copy, Echo, Mirror, Parrot (Emulate) Green Category : Cricket, Golf, Polo, Squash (Sports)

: Cricket, Golf, Polo, Squash (Sports) Blue Category: Bug, Craze, Fad, Fever (Mania)

Bug, Craze, Fad, Fever (Mania) Purple Category: Beetle, Bird, Gorilla, Monkey (Single Animal In A Creatively Spelled Band Name)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle was a great mix of easy and smart. Yellow and Blue were pretty straightforward to solve, with words that seemed to click into place instantly. Green was a little trickier, but seeing the clever pattern with words like ‘Cricket’ and ‘Squash’ made it a fun challenge. But Purple was the real highlight! The words in that group looked like just a list of animals, so when I finally saw the real trick behind them, it was super satisfying. A solid 4 out of 5 for how neat the Green and Purple groups were!

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next grou;p otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.