Today’s NYT Connections #785 Hints, Answers – August 4, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #785 for August 5, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #785 Hints for August 4, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : common pests

: common pests Green category hint : types of trees

: types of trees Blue category hint : words with double letters

: words with double letters Purple category hint: words ending with a vowel sound

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #785 Answer for August 4, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to resolve today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Aphid, Beetle, Mite, Tick (Arthropods)

Aphid, Beetle, Mite, Tick (Arthropods) Green Category : Beech, Cedar, Pine, Yew (Trees)

: Beech, Cedar, Pine, Yew (Trees) Blue Category: Apple, Cookie, Effort, Vendetta ([Letter] (IS) For ___ )

Apple, Cookie, Effort, Vendetta ([Letter] (IS) For ___ ) Purple Category: Decay, Easy, Geo, Ziti (Words That Sounds Like Two Letters)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle was a real mix! Yellow and Green were super easy to solve; those words just clicked into place. Blue was a little trickier, but once I saw the clever pattern in words like ‘Apple’ and ‘Cookie’, it was a fun discovery. But Purple was the real brain-teaser. The words in that group looked totally random at first, so figuring out the hidden trick was a huge mind-boggler. This puzzle was a great challenge, a solid 4.5 out of 5 for how neat the Blue and Purple groups were!

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next grou;p otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.