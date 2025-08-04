Today’s NYT Connections #786 Hints, Answers – August 5, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #786 for August 5, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #786 Hints for August 5, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : underground rail systems

: underground rail systems Green category hint : ways to cut food

: ways to cut food Blue category hint : things that can be parts of a snowman

: things that can be parts of a snowman Purple category hint: words that can precede “Code”

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #786 Answer for August 5, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to resolve today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Metro, Subway, Tube, Underground (Subterranean Transit)

Metro, Subway, Tube, Underground (Subterranean Transit) Green Category : Cube, Grate, Mince, Slice (Make Into Smaller Pieces While Cooking)

: Cube, Grate, Mince, Slice (Make Into Smaller Pieces While Cooking) Blue Category: Carrot, Coal, Pipe, Scarf (Used To Decorate A Snowman)

Carrot, Coal, Pipe, Scarf (Used To Decorate A Snowman) Purple Category: Dress, Health, Secret, Zip (___Code)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle was a lot of fun. Yellow and Green were pretty quick to figure out; those words just clicked into place. Blue was a great one, too; seeing words like ‘Carrot’ and ‘Scarf’ finally come together was a nice ‘aha!’ moment. But Purple was the real highlight! It took me a while to find the clever link between words like ‘Dress’ and ‘Zip’, but when I finally did, it was super satisfying. A solid 4 out of 5 for a puzzle that was both easy and smart!

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next grou;p otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.