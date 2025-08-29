Today’s NYT Connections #811 Hints, Answers – August 30, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #811 for August 30, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #811 Hints for August 30, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : music genres

: music genres Green category hint: slang for “is terrible”

slang for “is terrible” Blue category hint : slang for “is excellent”

: slang for “is excellent” Purple category hint: minimalist composers

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #811 Answer for August 30, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to resolve today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Emo, Funk, Metal, Pop (Music Genres)

Emo, Funk, Metal, Pop (Music Genres) Green Category: Bite, Blow, Stink, Suck (Not Be Good)

Bite, Blow, Stink, Suck (Not Be Good) Blue Category: Eat, Rock, Rule, Slay (Do Exceptionally Well)

Eat, Rock, Rule, Slay (Do Exceptionally Well) Purple Category: Cage, Eno, Glass, Reich (Contemporary Composers)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle was a real challenge. Yellow was pretty easy to figure out, but the other three were much tougher. Green and Blue were a neat pair, with their words showing opposite ideas. But Purple was the most difficult of all. I had to think about each word in a completely new way to find the hidden connection. This puzzle was incredibly smart and tricky, a definite 5 out of 5 for how well it was put together.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.