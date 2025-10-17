Today’s NYT Connections #860 Hints, Answers – October 18, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #860 for October 18, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #860 Hints for October 18, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Think about moving with minimal effort.

: Think about moving with minimal effort. Green category hint: These can precede a word that names an object used in many sports.

These can precede a word that names an object used in many sports. Blue category hint : Famous Hollywood surnames.

: Famous Hollywood surnames. Purple category hint: Homophones of synonyms for “Sell“

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #860 Answer for October 18, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Breeze, Coast, Float, Skate (Glide)

Breeze, Coast, Float, Skate (Glide) Green Category : Dodge, Hand, Pickle, Racquet (Words Before “Ball” in Sports)

: Dodge, Hand, Pickle, Racquet (Words Before “Ball” in Sports) Blue Category: Bacon, Cage, Cruise, Ford (Prolific Actors)

Bacon, Cage, Cruise, Ford (Prolific Actors) Purple Category: Cell, Hock, Pedal, Trayed (Homophones of Synonyms For “Vend”)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle presented a nice mix of straightforward and highly tricky categories. Yellow was an absolute breeze to figure out, and Green also clicked into place quickly once the common following word was identified. Blue, while containing well-known names, required a little more thought to connect them all. The real head-scratcher was the Purple category; those words seemed entirely unrelated until the connection’s nature became clear, demanding a sharp ear for sound. Overall, it was a finely crafted puzzle, earning a solid 4 out of 5 for its clever design.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.