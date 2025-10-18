Today’s NYT Connections #861 Hints, Answers – October 19, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #861 for October 19, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #861 Hints for October 19, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Different ways to take a dive (physically).

: Different ways to (physically). Green category hint: All are parts of a literary work’s exterior .

All are . Blue category hint : Add the word “ out ” to the end of each.

: Add the word “ ” to the end of each. Purple category hint: Brands of candy (or chocolate bars) when you change the first letter.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #861 Answer for October 19, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Fall, Spill, Tumble, Wipeout (Topple)

Fall, Spill, Tumble, Wipeout (Topple) Green Category : Cover, Jacket, Leaves, Spine (Parts of a Book)

: Cover, Jacket, Leaves, Spine (Parts of a Book) Blue Category: Bug, Flip, Freak, Wig (Lose It, With “Out”)

Bug, Flip, Freak, Wig (Lose It, With “Out”) Purple Category: Crunchy, Dover, Marsh, Skort (Chocolate Bars Plus A Letter)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s puzzle offered a smooth ascent in difficulty, which is always welcome. The Yellow and Green categories were very approachable, presenting clear, definitional groupings that should be solved quickly. Blue stepped up the game with a slightly more challenging, but still very familiar, wordplay theme that requires a quick mental connection to a common phrase. The Purple category, however, brought complexity with a very clever and subtle structural trick. Identifying the common thread required a keen eye for spelling and a little knowledge of common brands. It was an excellent mix of categories, making for a highly enjoyable solve. I’d give it a 4 out of 5.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.