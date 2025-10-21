Today’s NYT Connections #864 Hints, Answers – October 22, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #864 for October 22, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #864 Hints for October 22, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Things you pay a monthly bill for.

: Things you pay a monthly bill for. Green category hint: Changing something to your specifications.

Changing something to your specifications. Blue category hint : Types of tiny creatures that are everywhere.

: Types of tiny creatures that are everywhere. Purple category hint: Add a four-letter word to the start of each to form a phrase.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #864 Answer for October 22, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Electric, Gas, Telephone, Water (Utilities)

Electric, Gas, Telephone, Water (Utilities) Green Category : Fashion, Mold, Shape, Tailor (Adapt To Fit One’s Needs)

: Fashion, Mold, Shape, Tailor (Adapt To Fit One’s Needs) Blue Category: Army, Carpenter, Fire, Pharaoh (Kinds of Ants)

Army, Carpenter, Fire, Pharaoh (Kinds of Ants) Purple Category: Cat, Pasta, Right, Writer (Copy ___)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle presented a fun mix of straightforward and tricky. Yellow was the first to fall, being quite apparent. Green and Purple seemed to have a similar feel at first glance, but a closer look revealed a nice distinction between their categories. Blue’s theme was truly sneaky; the words were common, but their unifying concept was expertly hidden, making it a very satisfying “aha!” moment. It was a well-balanced puzzle, a solid 4 out of 5 for its cleverness and variety.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.