Today’s NYT Connections #865 Hints, Answers – October 23, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #865 for October 23, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #865 Hints for October 23, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Slang for excellent.

: Slang for excellent. Green category hint: Words for a pool of money or winnings.

Words for a pool of money or winnings. Blue category hint : Equipment used in various games with sticks/clubs (like hockey, golf, curling).

: Equipment used in various games with sticks/clubs (like hockey, golf, curling). Purple category hint: Things that can precede the word “Bag”.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #865 Answer for October 23, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Dandy, Ducky, Fine, Swell (Peachy)

Dandy, Ducky, Fine, Swell (Peachy) Green Category : Kitty, Pot, Prize, Purse (Winnings)

: Kitty, Pot, Prize, Purse (Winnings) Blue Category: Ball, Birdie, Puck, Stone (Pieces of Olympic Sports Equipment)

Ball, Birdie, Puck, Stone (Pieces of Olympic Sports Equipment) Purple Category: Doggy, Go, Mixed, Swag (___ Bag)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle was a real challenge. Yellow, Green, and Blue were pretty quick to figure out, with the words clicking into place right away. The real fun began with Purple. The words looked so random at first, so figuring out the hidden structural trick was a very satisfying surprise. It was a well-balanced puzzle, a solid 3.5 out of 5 for how neat it was.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.