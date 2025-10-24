Today’s NYT Connections #867 Hints, Answers – October 25, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #867 for October 25, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #867 Hints for October 25, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : All means to cheat someone.

: All means to cheat someone. Green category hint: Things you’d find on a digital clock’s face

Things you’d find on a digital clock’s face Blue category hint : They’re all synonyms for giving or conferring something, often formally.

: They’re all synonyms for giving or conferring something, often formally. Purple category hint: These are the subjects of biographical films where the leading actor won an Oscar.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #867 Answer for October 25, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Fleece, Hose, Hustle, Shaft (Swindle)

Fleece, Hose, Hustle, Shaft (Swindle) Green Category : Alarm, Date, Light, Stopwatch (Digital Watch Features)

: Alarm, Date, Light, Stopwatch (Digital Watch Features) Blue Category: Accord, Award, Grant, Vest (Confer)

Accord, Award, Grant, Vest (Confer) Purple Category: Capote, Lincoln, Milk, Ray (Best Actor-Winning Biopics)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle was a solid challenge with a very satisfying payoff. Yellow and Green provided a quick start, letting me get comfortable before the difficulty spiked. Blue was the first real hurdle, demanding a pivot in thinking to find the common verb. The Purple category was the undeniable star, a brilliant combination of general knowledge and a slightly obscure theme. The words seemed so random at first, which made the “aha!” moment of connecting them to Best Actor biopics incredibly rewarding. A well-balanced puzzle, definitely a must-solve.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.