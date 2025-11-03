Today’s NYT Connections #877 Hints, Answers – November 4, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #877 for November 4, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #877 Hints for November 4, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Synonyms for operating a vehicle.

: Synonyms for operating a vehicle. Green category hint: Words for a thin covering.

Words for a thin covering. Blue category hint : Common file formats.

: Common file formats. Purple category hint: Words that precede a type of string instrument.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #877 Answer for November 4, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Direct, Drive, Guide, Pilot (Steer)

Direct, Drive, Guide, Pilot (Steer) Green Category : Coat, Film, Leaf, Sheet (Thin Layer)

: Coat, Film, Leaf, Sheet (Thin Layer) Blue Category: Doc, Mid, Tiff, Zip (File Extensions)

Doc, Mid, Tiff, Zip (File Extensions) Purple Category: Air, Electric, Rhythm, Slide (___ Guitar)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s puzzle started friendly with Yellow and Green clicking into place quickly. The real challenge began with Blue, which required a mental switch to connect the words under a single technical umbrella. Purple was the cleverest of the bunch, feeling totally random until a structural connection became clear. Overall, this was a solid, enjoyable puzzle with a great difficulty curve, a perfect brain teaser! I’d rate this connection 4 out of 5.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.