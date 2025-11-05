Today’s NYT Connections #879 Hints, Answers – November 6, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #879 for November 6, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #879 Hints for November 6, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : They all relate to cost.

: They all relate to cost. Green category hint: Think about security access.

Think about security access. Blue category hint : Look for terms related to sailing.

: Look for terms related to sailing. Purple category hint: Consider a famous Valentine’s Day figure.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #879 Answer for November 6, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Amount, Figure, Price, Value (Cost)

Amount, Figure, Price, Value (Cost) Green Category : Face, Fingerprint, Password, Pin (Ways To Unlock A Device)

: Face, Fingerprint, Password, Pin (Ways To Unlock A Device) Blue Category: AFT, Deck, Fore, Mast (Parts of A Ship)

AFT, Deck, Fore, Mast (Parts of A Ship) Purple Category: Arrow, Bow, Diaper, Wings (Features Of A Cartoon Cupid)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s puzzle offered a smooth start with Yellow and Green, whose connections to cost and device security were quickly apparent. Blue introduced a satisfying increase in difficulty by requiring specific nautical terms. The real trick was Purple; its words seemed utterly random at first, demanding creative lateral thinking to find the hidden theme. Figuring out that specific festive character was a very rewarding conclusion to a well-crafted set of challenges. Overall, it was a solid, balanced puzzle, earning a 4 out of 5 for its cleverness.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.