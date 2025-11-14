Today’s NYT Connections #888 Hints, Answers – November 15, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #888 for November 15, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #888 Hints for November 15, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Ways to improve a meal.

: Ways to improve a meal. Green category hint: Symbols in writing.

Symbols in writing. Blue category hint : Different types of Actors.

: Different types of Actors. Purple category hint: Each word precedes the same single word.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #888 Answer for November 15, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Flavour, Salt, Season, Spice (Enhance the taste of)

Flavour, Salt, Season, Spice (Enhance the taste of) Green Category : Colon, Dash, Period, Slash (Punctuation Marks)

: Colon, Dash, Period, Slash (Punctuation Marks) Blue Category: Character, Film, Method, Stage (Kinds Of Actors)

Character, Film, Method, Stage (Kinds Of Actors) Purple Category: Buffer, Comfort, Time, Twilight (___ Zone)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle was a satisfying mix of easy and difficult. Yellow and Green were relatively quick solves, but the Blue category required a bit more nuanced thinking to find the precise link. The true challenge lay in the Purple grouping, where the words seemed random until the underlying structural trick was uncovered. It was a well-crafted puzzle that rewarded careful lateral thinking and provided a satisfying moment. I’d rate this 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.