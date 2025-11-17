Today’s NYT Connections #891 Hints, Answers – November 18, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #891 for November 18, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #891 Hints for November 18, 2025

Yellow category hint : What makes people giggle or crack up?

Green category hint: These are all types of produce .

Blue category hint : Think of famous Oscar-winning Hollywood actresses .

Purple category hint: Focus on the last word of each compound word.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #891 Answer for November 18, 2025

Yellow Category: Clown, Joker, Laugh, Riot (Funny Person)

Clown, Joker, Laugh, Riot (Funny Person) Green Category : Cherry, Grape, Plum, Roma (Kinds Of Tomatoes)

: Cherry, Grape, Plum, Roma (Kinds Of Tomatoes) Blue Category: Berry, Madison, Stone, Swank (Best Actress Oscar Winners)

Berry, Madison, Stone, Swank (Best Actress Oscar Winners) Purple Category: Commonplace, Needlepoint, Parasite, Sunspot (Ending in Synonyms For “Location”)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle was perfectly balanced. The Yellow category was immediately clear, providing a smooth entry point. Green was also quickly solvable by identifying a shared classification of food items. Blue required a bit more specialized knowledge but was manageable. The Purple category, however, was the true standout challenge, requiring the solver to break down the words and recognize a subtle structural trick with the last part of each word. It was a very clever and rewarding puzzle, earning a solid 4 out of 5 for its neat construction.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.