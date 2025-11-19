Home » Puzzles » Today’s NYT Connections #893 Hints, Answers – November 20, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #893 for November 20, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #893 Hints for November 20, 2025

  • Yellow category hint: How to make two things join together.
  • Green category hint: A gentle, glancing touch.
  • Blue category hint: Things you might find in a dentist’s office.
  • Purple category hint: Think phonetically!

Today’s NYT Connections #893 Answer for November 20, 2025

  • Yellow Category: Fix, Paste, Plaster, Stick (ADHERE)
  • Green Category: Brush, Kiss, Skim, Stroke (GRAZE)
  • Blue Category: Crown, Enamel, Pulp, Root (PARTS OF A TOOTH)
  • Purple Category: Any, Arty, Decay, Essay (WORDS THAT SOUND LIKE TWO LETTERS)

Today’s puzzle started with quick solves in Yellow and Green, sharing straightforward verb themes, while Blue narrowed the focus to a specific anatomical area; the high point was the Purple category, which was a very clever phonetic misdirect. I’d rate this one a 3 out of 5.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.

