Today’s NYT Connections #894 Hints, Answers – November 21, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #894 for November 21, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #894 Hints for November 21, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Small accessories for formal wear.

: Small accessories for formal wear. Green category hint: Drinks with vodka.

Drinks with vodka. Blue category hint : Main characters from popular animated movies.

: Main characters from popular animated movies. Purple category hint: Each begins with a word that can mean to eat.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #894 Answer for November 21, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Awareness Ribbon, Boutonniere, Lapel Pin, Lavalier (THINGS WORN ON LAPELS)

Awareness Ribbon, Boutonniere, Lapel Pin, Lavalier (THINGS WORN ON LAPELS) Green Category : Cosmopolitan, Greyhound, Screwdriver, Sea Breeze (COCKTAILS)

: Cosmopolitan, Greyhound, Screwdriver, Sea Breeze (COCKTAILS) Blue Category: Clownfish, Grumpy Old Man, Racecar, Talking Doll (PIXAR PROTAGONISTS)

Clownfish, Grumpy Old Man, Racecar, Talking Doll (PIXAR PROTAGONISTS) Purple Category: Bolt Cutter, Chow Mein, Scarf Ring, Wolf Eel (STARTING WITH SYNONYMS FOR “EAT”)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle was a solid challenge. Yellow and Green were manageable starting points, dealing with familiar items and common drinks. Blue offered a fun, cinematic twist. The Purple category, however, was the main stumbling block, demanding a structural insight to connect the seemingly random phrases. It was a clever and well-balanced puzzle, rating a 4 out of 5.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.