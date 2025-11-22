Today’s NYT Connections #896 Hints, Answers – November 23, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #896 for November 23, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #896 Hints for November 23, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Describing a low standard or lack of strictness.

: Describing a low standard or lack of strictness. Green category hint: Places animals might shelter or live.

Places animals might shelter or live. Blue category hint : Names of famous films.

: Names of famous films. Purple category hint: Second words taken from famous songs by a Swedish pop group.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #896 Answer for November 23, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Easy, Lax, Loose, Slack (LENIENT)

Easy, Lax, Loose, Slack (LENIENT) Green Category : Burrow, Den, Lodge, Warren (ANIMAL HOMES)

: Burrow, Den, Lodge, Warren (ANIMAL HOMES) Blue Category: JFK, Nixon, Platoon, Wall Street (OLIVER STONE MOVIES)

JFK, Nixon, Platoon, Wall Street (OLIVER STONE MOVIES) Purple Category: BigGimmi, Mia, Queen, Trouper (SECOND WORDS IN TITLES OF ABBA HITS)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s puzzle started gently with Yellow and Green groups offering straightforward themes. Blue required a step up in specific knowledge to see the connection. The standout, as usual, was the Purple category. Its words seemed entirely random until the underlying structure revealed itself. Figuring out that final, specific link made for a highly satisfying finish. Overall, a great balance of difficulty that made the successful completion rewarding. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.