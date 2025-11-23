Today’s NYT Connections #897 Hints, Answers – November 24, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #897 for November 24, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #897 Hints for November 24, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Items often found on a kitchen countertop.

: Items often found on a kitchen countertop. Green category hint: Controls and components near the driver’s seat.

Controls and components near the driver’s seat. Blue category hint : Things you encounter before boarding a flight.

: Things you encounter before boarding a flight. Purple category hint: Compound words where the second part is a color.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #897 Answer for November 24, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Blender, Microwave, Rice Cooker, Toaster (SMALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES)

Blender, Microwave, Rice Cooker, Toaster (SMALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES) Green Category : Air Conditioner, Cup Holder, Radio, Shifter (FEATURES OF A CAR’S CENTER CONSOLE)

: Air Conditioner, Cup Holder, Radio, Shifter (FEATURES OF A CAR’S CENTER CONSOLE) Blue Category: Bin, Carry-On, Metal Detector, X-Ray (SEEN WHILE GOING THROUGH AIRPORT SECURITY)

Bin, Carry-On, Metal Detector, X-Ray (SEEN WHILE GOING THROUGH AIRPORT SECURITY) Purple Category: Infrared, Marigold, Stingray, Ultraviolet (ENDING IN COLORS)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle offered a nice mix of straightforward and sneaky categories. Yellow, Green, and Blue were all accessible, relying on common knowledge about home appliances, vehicle components, and travel procedures. They provided a good foundation, allowing for rapid elimination of words. The true challenge lay in the Purple category. The words initially seemed completely disparate, demanding a deeper look to find the shared structural element. Uncovering that specific linguistic connection was a highly rewarding moment that elevated the puzzle. It was a well-crafted set of words, earning a solid four out of five for its clever theme. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.