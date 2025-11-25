Today’s NYT Connections #899 Hints, Answers – November 26, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #899 for November 26, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #899 Hints for November 26, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Modal verbs for uncertainty.

: Modal verbs for uncertainty. Green category hint: Common short forms of feminine names.

Common short forms of feminine names. Blue category hint : Letters often seen on bank statements or in business reports.

: Letters often seen on bank statements or in business reports. Purple category hint: Try reading them from right to left!

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #899 Answer for November 26, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Can, Could, May, Might (VERBS EXPRESSING POSSIBILITY)

Can, Could, May, Might (VERBS EXPRESSING POSSIBILITY) Green Category : Deb, Jan, Kat, Sue (WOMEN’S NICKNAMES)

: Deb, Jan, Kat, Sue (WOMEN’S NICKNAMES) Blue Category: APR, CFO, IRA, SEC (FINANCIAL ABBREVIATIONS)

APR, CFO, IRA, SEC (FINANCIAL ABBREVIATIONS) Purple Category: Flow, God, Mar, Tab (BACKWARDS ANIMALS)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle was a satisfying blend of simple concepts and a true brain-bender. Yellow and Green offered a smooth, confident start, allowing me to quickly establish a rhythm with straightforward linguistic and naming conventions. Blue ratcheted up the difficulty slightly, requiring some familiarity with certain professional or economic initialisms. The real moment of revelation came with Purple. The list felt utterly disparate at first glance, but once the clever linguistic trick tying them together was exposed, the connection felt incredibly neat and clever. It was a perfectly balanced solve, a solid 5 out of 5 for that final, brilliant twist.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.