Today’s NYT Connections #900 Hints, Answers – November 27, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #900 for November 27, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #900 Hints for November 27, 2025

Yellow category hint : All suggest a massive flow or inundation.

: All suggest a massive flow or inundation. Green category hint: These are the main folders you find on a typical computer.

These are the main folders you find on a typical computer. Blue category hint : Common tools used for shaping wood.

: Common tools used for shaping wood. Purple category hint: They all rhyme with names of the NYT Games

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #900 Answer for November 27, 2025

Yellow Category: Avalanche, Outpouring, Tidal Wave, Torrent (INUNDATION)

Avalanche, Outpouring, Tidal Wave, Torrent (INUNDATION) Green Category : Desktop, Documents, Downloads, Music (MAIN FOLDERS IN A COMPUTER)

: Desktop, Documents, Downloads, Music (MAIN FOLDERS IN A COMPUTER) Blue Category: Drills, Files, Routers, Saws (WOODWORKING TOOLS)

Drills, Files, Routers, Saws (WOODWORKING TOOLS) Purple Category: Confections, Grands, Hurdle, Swelling Sea (RHYMES FOR NEW YORK TIMES GAMES)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle presented a deceptively smooth start. The Yellow and Green categories offered straightforward groupings, quickly putting players into a rhythm. Blue required a touch more specific knowledge but was still firmly within a common domain. However, the final Purple category was a brilliant misdirection. The words appeared completely random, forcing solvers to look beyond typical definitions and into a structural or auditory connection. Unlocking that final group was a delightful “aha!” moment that elevated the entire experience. It was a perfectly calibrated puzzle, challenging yet fair. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.