Today’s NYT Connections #903 Hints, Answers – November 30, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #903 for November 30, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #903 Hints for November 30, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : To put up with something unpleasant.

: To put up with something unpleasant. Green category hint: Synonyms for an entertainment failure.

Synonyms for an entertainment failure. Blue category hint : Characters from classic adventure stories.

: Characters from classic adventure stories. Purple category hint: The final few letters sound like basic hues.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #903 Answer for November 30, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Bear, Stand, Stomach, Swallow (TOLERATE)

Bear, Stand, Stomach, Swallow (TOLERATE) Green Category : Bust, Lemon, Miss, Turkey (FLOP)

: Bust, Lemon, Miss, Turkey (FLOP) Blue Category: Hook, Luffy, Silver, Sparrow (FICTIONAL PIRATES)

Hook, Luffy, Silver, Sparrow (FICTIONAL PIRATES) Purple Category: Cameroon, Cockatiel, Unread, Whistleblew (ENDING IN COLOR HOMOPHONES)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle presented a satisfying mix of easy and hard. The Green category came together quickly once I spotted the theme of failure, and Yellow soon followed, requiring a bit of mental flexing to find the common verb. Blue was delightful for fans of pop culture, making it a relatively simple solve. As always, the Purple category was the real head-scratcher. The words seemed utterly random until a phonetic pattern emerged from their endings, transforming a seemingly impossible grouping into an ‘aha!’ moment. It was a cleverly constructed and very rewarding puzzle overall. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.